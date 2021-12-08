Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

FIS opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

