Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

