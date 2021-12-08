Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,440 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 544,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,063,000 after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

