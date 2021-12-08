Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $411.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.