Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after buying an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,308,000 after buying an additional 239,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $254.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.16 and a 12 month high of $262.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

