Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $159.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average of $146.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

