Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.18

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 2705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

