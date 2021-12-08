Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 120.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Veoneer by 428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 778,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth about $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.38.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

