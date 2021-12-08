Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Increased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 49.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

