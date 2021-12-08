Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Down to $15.45

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.33. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 46,759 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

