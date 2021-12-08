Verso Trading Down 33.5% This Week (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Verso has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $4.29 million and $85,181.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.33 or 0.08587745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.31 or 1.01335477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

