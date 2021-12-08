ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) traded up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.87. 120,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,525,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $940.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

