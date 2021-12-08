VIG Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. VIG has a total market cap of $647,941.63 and approximately $159.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,578,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

