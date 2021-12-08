Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $41.00. Approximately 1,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,224,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -1.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,300.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

