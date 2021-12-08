Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $41.00. Approximately 1,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,224,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.
A number of analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -1.48.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,300.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
