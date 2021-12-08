Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $5.32 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

