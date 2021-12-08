Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $6.11 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

