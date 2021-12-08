Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $6.59 Million Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 142.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $712.50 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a one year low of $420.72 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $718.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

