Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 14,800 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

