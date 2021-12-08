Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 112,500 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

