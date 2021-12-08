Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 47,200 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

