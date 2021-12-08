Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE VGI opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

