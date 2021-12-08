Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.02 and its 200-day moving average is $227.19.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

