Visor.Finance Trading Down 12.9% This Week (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $38.98 million and approximately $428,750.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00219523 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,530,412 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.