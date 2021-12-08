Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

VC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.07. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Visteon by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Visteon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,814,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Visteon by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

