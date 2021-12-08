VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 18,340 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 18,340 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $368,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $701,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,005,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,712,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $451,755.42.

On Wednesday, October 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $996,733.00.

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.