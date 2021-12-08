Voyager Token Price Reaches $4.03 (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $4.03 or 0.00007921 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $20.40 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00045107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00218900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

