Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading Down 45.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00058105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.56 or 0.08648091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,432.87 or 0.99883593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

