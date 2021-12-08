Warp Finance (WARP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $558,323.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $306.21 or 0.00606942 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $558,323.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

