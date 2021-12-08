Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

