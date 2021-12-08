Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is AMI Asset Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $58,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.36. 3,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

