Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 750 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of W stock opened at $230.14 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.24 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 295.06 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.67.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on W. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,771,000 after purchasing an additional 108,291 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.