Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Invests $74,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $241.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.42. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $247.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

