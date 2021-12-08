Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 1.2% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

O stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

