Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.70% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

