Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Down 12.2%

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) shares traded down 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.53. 1,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

