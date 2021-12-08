Wedbush Upgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to “Outperform”

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

WOOF opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 42.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

