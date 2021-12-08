Wedbush Upgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to “Outperform”

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
WOOF opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 42.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.08.
In other news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.