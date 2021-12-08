Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NewRiver REIT (NRR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON: NRR) in the last few weeks:

12/7/2021 – NewRiver REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – NewRiver REIT had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/25/2021 – NewRiver REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 74 ($0.98) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – NewRiver REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – NewRiver REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – NewRiver REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – NewRiver REIT had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON:NRR traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.50 ($1.19). 1,765,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,432. NewRiver REIT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £276.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

In other news, insider Will Hobman acquired 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £14,939.60 ($19,811.17).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

