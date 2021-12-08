Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.09 Million Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after buying an additional 1,506,612 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after buying an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,744 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

