Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.27 Million Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 216.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.35% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKD opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.23. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

