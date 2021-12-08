Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 7,534 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,039 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

