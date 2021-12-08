Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 322,035 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEP. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after buying an additional 2,912,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 80,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 19.5% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 586,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEP. Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

HEP opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.