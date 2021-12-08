WINk (WIN) Market Cap Achieves $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012384 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.96 or 0.00593356 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

