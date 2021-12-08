Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 156%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Workhorse Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $1,168,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $5.36 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $836.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
