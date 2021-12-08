Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 156%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Workhorse Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $1,168,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $5.36 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $836.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

