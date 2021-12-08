Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 920

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 965 ($12.80) to GBX 920 ($12.20) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.88) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 922 ($12.23).

WKP opened at GBX 861.50 ($11.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.79. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 687.56 ($9.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 979 ($12.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 843.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 869.83.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

