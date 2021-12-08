Wownero (WOW) Tops One Day Volume of $8,423.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and $8,423.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

