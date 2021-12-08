Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $8.31 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $8.31 or 0.00016586 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $545,302.45 and $421.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.15 or 0.08697378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,659.36 or 1.01098807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

