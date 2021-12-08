Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

