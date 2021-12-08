Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,959 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $124,741,000 after purchasing an additional 158,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

WYNN stock opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.52.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

