Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4575 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.11. 3,039,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,324. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.