XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,042 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 102,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 110.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.